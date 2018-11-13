0 Federal judge orders Georgia to protect provisional ballots

GEORGIA - A federal judge has issued a 56-page order that could affect thousands of provisional ballots in Georgia's race for governor.

The order by Judge Amy Totenberg blocks the Secretary of State from certifying the election until Friday and directs state and local officials to conduct a review of many of the provisional ballots.

The ruling is in response to a lawsuit, sparked by controversy in Gwinnett County, but it applies to all of Georgia.

Another part of the ruling says the state has to explain why ballots were rejected and set up a hotline so voters can find out if their provisional ballots were counted.

Democrat Stacey Abrams' campaign manager has repeatedly said she believes there are enough uncounted votes to force a run-off.

"From the beginning of this campaign, we have said that every single voter matters," said Lauren Groh-Wargo.

But Republican Brian Kemp's campaign thinks there's no chance.

"The race is over. Brian Kemp is the governor elect. We’re moving on, and they should as well," said Ryan Mahoney.

Also on Monday night, DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections announced it is recounting absentee ballots on Tuesday, November 13 starting at 8 a.m.

