ATLANTA - In 2016, Mark Bradley of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, wrote that “Deflategate is not over. Deflategate will never be over.”
It seems he was right.
“Deflategate” became an issue following accusations that quarterback Tom Brady and the New England Patriots did not properly inflate their footballs used in the 2015 AFC Championship game, giving them an unfair advantage. Brady threw for 226 yards and three touchdowns in that game, completing 23 of 35 passes in a 45-7 victory against the Indianapolis Colts.
The NFL's report found it was "more probable than not" that the New England Patriots violated the rules and deflated footballs.
Four years later, a 10-year-old in Kentucky won his school science fair with the project, “Is Tom Brady a cheater?”
Christopher Davis of Lexington posted photos of his son, Ace Davis, on Facebook with the project, tagging both Ellen DeGeneres and Jimmy Kimmel.
Brady has led the Patriots to five Super Bowl titles and will be playing in his ninth title game Sunday when New England faces the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Ace, a third-grader at Millcreek Elementary School, posed the following question in his project, according to NFLDraftDiamonds.com.
“Problem: The National Football League alleged that Tom Brady ordered the deliberate deflating of footballs to gain an advantage in the 2015 AFC Championship game versus the Indianapolis Colts.”
Ace’s hypothesis: “Through various testing measures of different weights (PSI – pounds per square inch) of footballs, we should find that underinflated footballs provide a competitive advantage in a game.”
Conclusion: “The Patriots were found guilty of doctoring football (sic), thus losing $1,000,000 and future draft picks. Tom Brady is indeed a cheater.”
