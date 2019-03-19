ATLANTA - Attention, stargazers: You’ll soon be treated to a rare super moon that hasn’t occurred in almost two decades!
The super worm moon will be visible to people in the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday night, according to National Geographic.
The moon will reach its full phase around 9:43 p.m. and coincides with the spring equinox, which will occur at 5:58 p.m.
The best time to see the super worm moon will be after sunset Wednesday and Thursday.
Super moons that occur in March are nicknamed “worm moons” because that’s the time of year when earthworms tend to emerge from the ground as it begins to thaw out from winter.
According to National Geographic, this will be the first super moon to occur during the March equinox in 19 years.
The super moon is expected to appear up to 14 percent larger than a regular full moon, CNET reported.
A super moon occurs when a full moon or new moon coincides with the moon's position being at its closest to earth.
Wednesday's super moon will be the third and last of 2019, according to NASA. The next super moon won't occur until February 2020, according to CNET.
