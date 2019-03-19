Georgia restaurant picked for having best BBQ in the South

ATLANTA - Georgia-style pulled pork, tangy Brunswick stew, ribs and smoked chicken wings, cooked on hardwood-fired pits -- that's the winning combination for landing Southern Soul Barbeque at the top of Southern Living's list of "The South's Best BBQ Joints 2019."
The St. Simons Island eatery is no stranger to the list, having won the award before.
Southern Soul rose to fame in 2010 when Guy Fieri brought his "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" TV show to town to tape an episode. After shooting the episode, but before it aired, the restaurant burned down. Owners Harrison Sapp and Griffin Bufkin didn't let that slow them down. They opened several weeks later in a tent, then moved into a mobile food trailer, before restoring the original restaurant. Sapp and Bufkin told Southern Living that business doubled overnight after the segment aired.
Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q was the only other Georgia restaurant to make the top 10. The Atlanta spot took home the sixth spot on the list. Southern Living noted that the brisket, sausage and chicken-fried ribs with Alabama-style white barbeque sauce are not to be missed.
