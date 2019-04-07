0 'He was the first and only Nipsey:' Iconic music exec honors friend Nipsey Hussle

ATLANTA - Thousands of people are expected to attend Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle's memorial service this week at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The West Coast rapper also had ties to Atlanta’s hip-hop community.

[PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle's life and death]

Channel 2’s Michael Seiden sat down with one of hip-hop's most iconic DJs, who said Hussle was unlike anyone he had met.

“I can’t even say he was the next anything. He was the first and only Nipsey Hussle. This is an extreme loss for hip-hop," said DJ Drama, whose real name is Tyree Cinque Simmons.

Police said Hussle was one of three men shot March 31 outside Marathon Clothing, his store in South Los Angeles.

TRENDING STORIES:

Drama and Hussle, whose given name was Ermias Asghedom, formed a close friendship that started nearly a decade ago at a restaurant in the Grammy-nominated rapper’s hometown of Los Angeles.

“He told me he had this idea about pretty much doing this $100 mixtape, which had never been done before,” Drama said.

Drama, a music executive who’s also considered one of the world’s most successful mixtape DJs, invited Hussle to Atlanta, where the two went straight to work collaborating on the project at Drama’s Means Street Studios.

RIP Nip. You were a true friend. Im at a loss for words. This cant be life. my prayers to your family and loved ones. — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) April 1, 2019

“It took the world by storm,” Drama told Seiden.

But Drama said Hussle was more than just a rapper.

“He gave a lot of jobs to his community. He was very invested in the local schools in the neighborhood. He went just recently and bought every kid in his elementary school shoes,” Drama said.

[READ: Police: Suspected killer of rapper Nipsey Hussle arrested]

Only 33 years old, most believed the father of two was destined for greatness, not only in the studio,

but also in the streets.

“I’m just trying not to tear up, honestly. That was my brother, man,” Drama told Seiden. “Nipsey will be celebrated and held on our Mt. Rushmore for a long time to come.”

Police arrested Hussle's suspected killer, Eric Holder, 29, last Tuesday.

[READ: Man charged with killing Nipsey Hussle pleads not guilty]

Holder has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm. Holder's lawyer, Christopher Darden, has entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

He is being held on $5 million bail. Authorities have said they believe the killing stems from "a personal matter between the two of them."

Few details have been released about Hussle’s funeral Thursday. Organizers could release more information about seats open to the public in the coming days.

ABC News contribute to this article.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.