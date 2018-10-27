  • Multiple casualties in active shooter situation at Pittsburgh synagogue

    Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting at a synagogue. 

    Our sister station WPXI is reporting that there have been several casualties and the shooter is in custody.

    ABC News confirms three police officers were shot.

    President Donald Trump was quick to weigh in on the situation.

     

    We'll working to gather details on this developing story. Check back here and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates.

