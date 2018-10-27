Multiple casualties in active shooter situation at Pittsburgh synagogue

Pittsburgh police are investigating a deadly shooting at a synagogue.
Our sister station WPXI is reporting that there have been several casualties and the shooter is in custody.
ABC News confirms three police officers were shot.
POLICE: Active gunfire, multiple casualties at Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill | LIVE updates on 11 News NOW https://t.co/cysHnaCCEh pic.twitter.com/TzD3rrRkuz— WPXI (@WPXI) October 27, 2018
#BrakingNews Police swarming Squirrel Hill pic.twitter.com/wPLWtppa3I— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) October 27, 2018
#BreakingNews Reports of an active shooter in a synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Huge police presence pic.twitter.com/vodOAuEBsu— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) October 27, 2018
This is the scene on Murray Avenue in Squirrelhill police SWAT rescue personnel on scene looking for an active shooter #wpxi pic.twitter.com/FF2ItmvLYH— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) October 27, 2018
President Donald Trump was quick to weigh in on the situation.
Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018
We'll working to gather details on this developing story. Check back here and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates.
