0 Atlanta Jewish community reacts to mass shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

ATLANTA - Many in the metro Atlanta Jewish community were keeping a wary eye on the tragic situation unfolding Saturday at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Security has been a concern for metro Atlanta synagogues over the years and even in recent months, and the latest deadly shooting has prompted heightened efforts.

A man opened fire at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, leading to several fatalities and several wounded.

Channel 2 Action News reported that Atlanta police plan to step up patrols in Zone 5 at Atlanta synagogues. Officials said they have not received or been made aware of any threats.

On Saturday afternoon, the Jewish Federation of Atlanta issued a statement on Twitter in response to the deadly shooting in Pittsburgh.

"We are deeply distressed and saddened by the breaking news about the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. In light of this morning's situation, security has already been heightened in the Atlanta community," the statement said.

A statement from the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta on the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting. pic.twitter.com/ldJq52zsQZ — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) October 27, 2018

“Our hearts are with the Pittsburgh community,” said the statement signed by Mark Silberman, chair of the Atlanta federation’s board.

The Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta — which sent a letter to members last spring seeking donations for additional security — said in a post on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with the Jewish community and the law enforcement officers in Pittsburgh. As ever, our main priority is the safety and security of our members, staff, and guests. We remain steadfastly committed to your safety."

