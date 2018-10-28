0 Accused synagogue shooter posted anti-Jewish, anti-immigrant conspiracy theories

As law enforcement authorities sifted through the evidence from a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue which left at least eleven people dead, and four police officers wounded, a review of the alleged gunman’s social media postings showed a clear hatred for Jews and immigrants, with 46 year-old Robert Bowers saying that President Donald Trump was “controlled by Jews”, and was not a nationalist.

“I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered,” wrote suspect Robert Bowers shortly before he began shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, as he singled out the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society (HIAS), a group which helps Jewish refugees enter the United States.

“HIAS likes to bring invaders in that kill our people,” Bowers wrote on Saturday morning. “Screw your optics, I’m going in.”

Not long after posting that on Gab – which is a more conservative type of Twitter site which often bristles with conspiracy theories – Bowers began shooting at the Pittsburgh synagogue.

Back on October 10, Bowers also posted about HIAS, including a screen shot from the group’s website: “You like to bring in hostile invaders to dwell among us?” he wrote.

Bowers also re-posted comments from others on Gab that expressed hatred towards Jews – one of those postings from the last week claimed that “Jews are waging a propaganda war against Western civilization,” concluding that ‘we are headed towards certain extinction in the next 200 years and we’re not even aware of it.’

Bowers joined others in focusing their ire recently on the refugee ‘caravan’ in southern Mexico, which is making its way slowly towards the United States border, alleging that Jewish groups like HIAS were using it to spearhead an ‘invasion.’

HIAS is a Jewish refugee agency. It helped my family get settled in the States. https://t.co/XcIBo9ZYRu — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 27, 2018

Social media watchdogs have labeled Gab a “Nazi-loving social media platform,” as it is considered to be favorable to alt-right and ultra-conservative groups.

In a statement, Gab said it had turned over all information about Bowers from the site to the FBI.

The website describes itself as a “social network that champions free speech, individual liberty and the free flow of information online. All are welcome.”

From his own writings with the screen name of @onedingo, it was clear that Bowers was not a fan of President Trump, saying the President was controlled by Jewish groups.

“Trump is a globalist, not a nationalist,” Bowers wrote in recent days.

“There is no #MAGA as long as there is a kike infestation,” Bowers added, using a Jewish slur.

While Bowers expressed his distaste for the President, the alleged gunman ironically also mentioned the right-wing group “QAnon,” which is a conspiracy theory that focuses on charges that the “Deep State” is out to undermine President Trump.

Unlike the suspect in the mail bombs sent out over the past week to prominent Democrats and critics of the President, Bowers evidently has no past criminal record.

