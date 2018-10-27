PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Police believe Robert Bowers is the suspect who opened fire during Saturday services at a Pittsburgh synagogue. Bowers is a Pittsburgh resident, according to our sister station WPXI.
At least eight people were killed at Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill. Bowers, 46, surrendered after a firefight with police, which left four officers shot.
Bowers was shot in the torso by police and is being treated a hospital.
Law enforcement negotiated with Bowers while he was inside the building, sources said, and during those negotiations he was talking about his hatred for Jewish people. Bowers eventually surrendered.
A social media profile for a man named Robert Bowers shows a feed full of anti-Semitic posts, including one from just hours before the shooting started.
“I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered,” the post read. “Screw your optics, I’m going in.”
The profile was later removed.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}