PITTSBURGH - The 11 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue have been identified. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner released the names during a briefing Sunday morning.
The victims included a husband and wife and pair of brothers. The ages of all the victims range from 54 to 97.
These are the names of the 11 victims:
- Joyce Fienberg, 75, of Oakland
- Richard Gottfried, 65, of Ross Township
- Rose Mallinger, 97, of Squirrel Hill
- Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, of Edgewood
- Cecil Rosenthal, 59, of Squirrel Hill
- David Rosenthal, 54, of Squirrel Hill
- Bernice Simon, 84, of Wilkinsburg
- Sylvan Simon, 87, of Wilkinsburg
- Daniel Stein, 71, of Squirrel Hill
- Melvin Wax, 88, of Squirrel Hill, retired accountant
- Irving Younger, 69, of Mt. Washington
[RELATED: 11 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting; gunman charged with 29 counts]
All the latest developments on this tragic story for Channel 2 Action News Sunday A.M.
The suspect Robert Bowers faces 29 federal charges, including 11 murder charges. Twenty-two of the charges are punishable by death, according to U.S Attorney Scott Brady.
Four officers were injured in the shooting, three of whom were shot by Bowers. One officer was released yesterday and one will be released today. The other two remain hospitalized.
[RELATED: Here's what we know about the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect]
Our sister station WPXI in Pittsburgh spoke with the family of the one of the victims, 71-year-old Daniel Stein.
Breaking: 71-year old Daniel Stein died in the shooting at Tree of Life. I spoke with his nephew last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the other families #wpxi pic.twitter.com/cEF08oufzb— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) October 28, 2018
A friend of 88-year-old Melvin Wax told The Associated Press that Wax "was such a kind, kind person." and the two would stay late at services to tell jokes to each other.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}