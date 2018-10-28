0 Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: How you can help the victims

PITTSBURGH - A man opened fire Saturday at the Tree of Life Congregation Synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and wounding six others. Four police officers were among the injured.

There are several ways you can help the victims and their families. Here are a few:

1. Donate to the GoFundMe campaign. The crowdfunding website announced Saturday that a verified campaign had been started in the wake of Saturday's deadly shooting. According to GoFundMe, "all money raised will be transferred directly to the Tree of Life Synagogue." By early Sunday, the campaign had raised more than $237,000, just under a quarter of its $1 million goal.

Following the horrific shooting in Pittsburgh, a verified GoFundMe has been created to support the survivors & victims' families. All money raised will be transferred directly to the Tree of Life Synagogue. https://t.co/4GKY7WLJkf — GoFundMe (@gofundme) October 27, 2018

2. Give directly to the synagogue. On its website, the Tree of Life Synagogue outlines multiple ways to donate to the congregation, including via PayPal, mail or phone.

3. Give blood. If you live in or near Pittsburgh, you can give blood at several donation centers in the area, WPXI-TV reported.

According to Vitalant, formerly known as Central Blood Bank, O-positive, O-negative and platelet donations are needed most, but existing and first-time donors with all blood types are welcomed.

People who are as young as 16 (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood, Vitalant said.

"Please consider scheduling a donation in honor of today's victims throughout the week, to help replenish the blood supply at local hospitals," Vitalant wrote in a Facebook post late Saturday. "Blood donations are constantly needed, and it's the blood already at hospitals that helps victims of unexpected tragedies such as today's synagogue shooting. Your donation always helps save lives!"

Thank you for the overwhelming outpouring from all the kindhearted, generous people who came to donate in response to... Posted by Vitalant - Pittsburgh on Saturday, October 27, 2018

– WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh contributed to this report.

