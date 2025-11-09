Mother charged after baby found dead inside vehicle at Georgia car dealership

A 22-year-old Georgia woman was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a seven-month-old baby, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Nyla Simmons, 22, of Albany, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children in connection with the death of her seven-month-old baby.

Officials said the arrest follows an investigation requested by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital in Albany on Oct. 16.

The child had been taken to the hospital from a Kia Automotive Dealership in Albany, according to the GBI. No other details were released.

GBI agents arrested Simmons on Nov. 3 at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. She is currently held at the Lee County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the GBI’s online portal or mobile app.

Once the investigation concludes, the case will be forwarded to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

