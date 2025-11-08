Georgia daycare owner charged with child molestation

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged the owner of a middle Georgia daycare with child sex crimes.

Irvin Eugene Griffin, 78, of Milledgeville, runs an in-home daycare with his wife, the GBI says.

Milledgeville police requested the GBI’s assistance in investigating the Griffin Group Home Daycare on Wednesday.

Griffin was arrested at his home earlier this week and charged with child molestation.

The GBI did not comment on whether the victim attended the daycare.

Authorities say their investigation is continuing.

