Rain and storms moving in on Saturday before temps drop next week

ATLANTA — Grab a jacket and an umbrella when you head out on Saturday because a cold front is moving through north Georgia and bringing rain.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says rain and storms will move through on Saturday afternoon and evening.

There will be some areas of heavy rainfall.

On Sunday, another cold front will move through with much colder air coming on Sunday night.

Much of north Georgia will be under a freeze watch from 1 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Monday.

Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s to start the work week, with some dipping into the 20s on Tuesday morning.

Deon says that some spots could even see flurries Sunday into Monday but no impacts are expected.

