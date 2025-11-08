4 dead, 11 injured when driver crashes into Florida gay bar during police chase

TAMPA, Fla. — Four people are dead and 11 more are wounded, including one seriously, after a car crashed into a bar in Tampa, Florida early Saturday morning.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw says the department’s air service was monitoring a reckless driver on the interstate when he sped off.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers and Florida Highway Patrol spotted the vehicle and began chasing it.

Eventually, the driver lost control and crashed into a business, hitting more than a dozen people who were outside.

WFTS identified that business as Bradley’s on 7th, a popular gay bar.

Police say three people died at the scene and a fourth died at the hospital.

Of the 11 injured victims, one is hospitalized in critical condition and eight others are listed as stable. Two victims had minor injuries and declined treatment.

“What happened this morning was a senseless tragedy, our hearts are with the loved ones of the victims and all those who were impacted,” said Chief Bercaw. “Reckless driving put innocent lives in danger. The Tampa Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol are committed to seeking justice for the victims and their families.”

Police say before the chase, the car had been spotted street racing.

The driver was identified as Silas Sampson, 22.

None of the victims’ identities have been released.

