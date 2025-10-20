Baby found dead inside vehicle at Georgia business

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a baby is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the agency announced on Monday.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate the death of a child.

According to the GBI, the baby was found unresponsive in a vehicle at a local Lee County business on Oct. 16.

The baby was then taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, where they were pronounced dead, officials said.

The baby’s age and identity was not released.

The investigation is active and ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Americus or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be reviewed by the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for potential prosecution.

