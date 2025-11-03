Police ID woman killed at crowded shopping center, suspect dead after I-20 chase

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting at a busy shopping center. They also confirmed the suspect killed himself after a chase in another county.

Elajia Whitley, 21, died on Friday when police say her ex-boyfriend Caprice Hudson, 23, shot her in a parking lot on Pleasant Hill Road. Police said he walked up to her car and opened fire.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Later that night, Columbia County spotted Hudson’s car along Interstate 20. They tried to pull him over, but said a chase started instead.

A PIT maneuver ended the chase. When deputies went up to the car, they found Hudson dead. Investigators determined that the 23-year-old shot and killed himself.

Whitley’s family held a vigil for her on Sunday night. They have also set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

TRENDING STORIES:

Her sister said their family never expected they would have to plan a funeral when Whitley’s life has just began.

“My sister was the most loving and a light to everyone around her -strong, giving, and unapologetically herself. She was determined person devoted to everything she set her heart on. She was just beginning to step into her 20s with purpose and grace,” Imani Whitley wrote.

The family says donations to the GoFundMe will help cover Elajia’s funeral expenses. Click here if you wish to donate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group