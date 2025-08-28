Man in Batman pajamas helps catch burglary suspect

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A superhero dressed in his Batman suit may have a new job in law enforcement, after helping to fight crime in his own neighborhood.

According to police, in Cape Coral, Fla. around 2:03 a.m., Kyle Myvett alerted by his home security cameras, found a suspect breaking into his vehicle and later his neighbor’s garage.

The suspect, identified as Justin Schimpl, 20, was known to law enforcement from prior investigations.

Police said he was found rummaging through Myvett’s truck and was later detained by Myvett, who was in his Batman pajamas. The neighborhood superhero held the 20-year-old until police arrived.

Detectives discovered that Schimpl stole multiple items during the burglaries, including two pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at $300 each, cash, a woman’s wristlet, and over $500 in gift cards.

Schimpl claimed that another male was involved, but he provided inconsistent names for this alleged accomplice. Despite a search by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter and a Cape Coral Police Department K9 unit, no other suspects were located.

Schimpl was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance (unarmed), two counts of petit theft under $750, and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling.

