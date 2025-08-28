All clear given at Sandy Springs elementary school after bomb threat

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A Fulton County elementary school was evacuated Thursday morning after receiving a bomb threat.

According to Fulton County Schools, a bomb threat was called in to High Point Elementary School. The scene is now clear.

All students are safe and were relocated to Ridgeview Middle School, according to the district.

Principal Danielle Miller sent the following letter to parents of High Point Elementary students:

Dear High Point Families, Earlier today, High Point Elementary School received a bomb threat. As a precaution, we have evacuated all students and staff from the building to ensure their safety. Students have been escorted to Atlanta Jewish Academy for temporary staging and are now being transported by bus to Ridgeview Middle School, where they will remain until it is safe to reunite them with families. While at Ridgeview, students will be provided lunch and supervised by school staff. Please do not come to High Point Elementary or Atlanta Jewish Academy. If you need to pick up your child, go directly to Ridgeview Middle School. We are working closely with Fulton County Schools Police and the Sandy Springs Police Department to thoroughly search the building and investigate the situation. All students are safe and accounted for. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available. Thank you for your cooperation and support as we prioritize the safety of our students and staff. Sincerely, Danielle Miller — Letter to High Point Elementary parents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group