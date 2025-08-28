Grandfather accused of placing drugs in Dairy Queen Blizzards given to granddaughters

WILMINGTON, NC — A man was charged with contaminating food with a controlled substance and felony child abuse after an investigation revealed he placed pills in ice cream purchased by his granddaughters at a Dairy Queen, according to police.

Officers in Wilmington, NC, said the incident occured when James Edwin Yokeley’s Jr.,66, two young granddaughters found two hard objects in their Dairy Queen Blizzards, prompting a police investigation.

Preliminary tests suggested the pills were illegal drugs.

The discovery was made at the Dairy Queen located at 5901 Oleander Dr. in Wilmington. Medical personnel assessed the girls and confirmed they had not ingested the substances, officials said.

Video footage reviewed by Wilmington Police detectives showed Yokeley placing the pills into the ice cream. Consequently, he was charged with contaminating food with a controlled substance and felony child abuse.

Yokeley was taken to the New Hanover County Detention Center and later released on a $100,000 secured bond. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

