YSL trial: State responds to motion by Young Thug’s attorney to remove Judge Glanville

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office filed its response to a motion by attorneys for Young Thug to have the judge removed from the case.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, and his attorneys argue that Judge Ural Glanville should have recused himself from the Young Slime Life trial. The attorneys also argue that the prosecution should be removed from the case.

The motions are related to a June 10 meeting between Glanville, prosecutors and Kenneth Copeland, a witness who initially refused to testify.

Attorney Brian Steel, who is representing Williams, claimed they had no notice of the “secret” meeting. When he refused to answer Glanville where he heard about the meeting, the judge held Steel in contempt.

“Judge Glanville, lawyer Love and lawyer Hylton have prejudiced and tainted Mr. Williams’ trial so deeply as Judge Glanville has not acted as a Judge but morphed into an essential part of the prosecution team,” the defense wrote in its motion.

On Wednesday night, Fulton County prosecutor Adriane Love filed the state’s response, arguing no defendant in the trial “had or has any legal interest” to be involved.

“Since no defendant in this case had a right to be present at the June 10, 2024, in-chambers meeting with Kenneth Copeland and his counsel regarding the contempt proceedings against Kenneth Copeland the fact of the meeting provides no grounds for recusal of Chief Judge Glanville.”

The judge released the full transcript from that private meeting, which was attached as an exhibit in the motions.

The YSL trial is on hold until another judge issues a ruling on Glanville’s status.

