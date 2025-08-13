Workers hopeful more security measures will be added to CDC campus after attack

ATLANTA — Nearly 200 bullets struck the CDC campus in a recent attack, damaging six structures and prompting calls for increased security measures.

The shooting originated from near a CVS across Clifton Road, with bullets traveling hundreds of feet onto the CDC campus, hitting buildings and shattering glass.

“I always thought it was a well-protected area,” said Cameron Hartwill, a former CDC employee. “I’m surprised they’re not bulletproof.”

NewsChopper2 captured video of the damage across several buildings on the CDC campus, highlighting the extent of the destruction.

Workers, including CDC fellow Tricia Whalen, expressed hope that additional security measures, such as cameras and more security personnel, will be implemented.

Tyler Rosser, a contractor, recounted the moment of the attack, saying, “My supervisor said get down, it’s gunshots, get down, so we just took cover and just waited.”

Employees are currently teleworking due to the damage, and hope this arrangement will continue until repairs are completed.

As the CDC assesses the damage and considers security enhancements, workers remain cautious about returning to their offices until they feel safe again.

