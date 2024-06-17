Woman stabbed to death identified as Morehouse School of Medicine surgical resident

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman found stabbed to death in Marietta has been identified as a resident at the Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Samantha Woolery died after she was attacked inside her apartment at the Lakeside at Town Center complex on Williams Drive.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes confirmed that Wooley recently graduated from Western Michigan University and was completing her residency at Morehouse School of Medicine.

How the victim’s friends are remembering her, on Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m.

Police said the attack happened sometime over the weekend.

Woolery’s co-workers became suspicious after she didn’t show up for work. Police said the door was closed but unlocked when her friends arrived.

Police said she knew her attacker, but have not released his name as they work to arrest him.

TRENDING STORIES:

Victim stabbed to death in her Marietta apartment identified, knew her attacker, police say

©2024 Cox Media Group