At least 6 killed in Coweta County house fire

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — At least six people have died after a fire destroyed a home in Coweta County.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road, where there is a large fire department and EMS response.

The Coweta County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that six people died from their injuries. They have not released the names and ages of the victims.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

