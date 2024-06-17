At least 6 killed in Coweta County house fire

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — At least six people have died after a fire destroyed a home in Coweta County.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene in the 1300 block of Macedonia Road, where there is a large fire department and EMS response.
The Coweta County Coroner’s Office confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that six people died from their injuries. They have not released the names and ages of the victims.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This is a breaking news story. We have a reporter and photographer at the scene gathering new information for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
