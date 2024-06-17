Austin Riley dedicates HR to former Braves hitting instructor who died in crash

ATLANTA — During Atlanta’s series win over Tampa Bay this weekend, Braves third baseman Austin Riley returned to form and crushed a home run in all three games.

His blast in the eighth inning on Sunday carried extra meaning as he pointed to the sky to honor a mentor and friend.

Riley learned early Sunday morning that former Braves hitting instructor Mike Brumley had died in a car crash overnight. He was 61.

“Throughout the whole at-bat, he was in the back of my mind the whole time, really all day,” Riley told reporters in the Braves locker room after the game.

Riley said he got a text message around 2:30 a.m. Sunday with news of the crash and couldn’t go back to sleep. He credited Brumley as one of his biggest supporters.

“There are very few people that have been role models in my baseball career. My dad being No. 1 and Mike Brumley being No. 2. But this isn’t about me. I feel for his family, his kids and everybody that he was close to. It’s just a tragic day. Prayers go out to his family,” Riley added.

Brumley, who spent eight seasons as a journeyman in the majors, worked with Riley and other Braves players from 2018 until 2021.

Brumley’s mentorship for Riley didn’t end and the Braves third baseman said that the two had just worked together last week in Baltimore.

“Besides my dad talking about my swing every day, I talked to him on a regular basis. It’s going to be tough going forward,” Riley said.

Details about what led up to the crash that killed Brumley have not been released.

Austin Riley comments on former Braves hitting instructor Mike Brumley, who was killed in a car accident on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kJ76TT2l2F — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) June 16, 2024

