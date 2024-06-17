GA woman awarded $1.2M verdict after Walmart employee hit her with shopping cart

JASPER, Ga. — An Atlanta woman has been awarded a $1.2 million verdict against Walmart after an employee hit her with a shopping cart.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tammy Callihan was at a Walmart in Jasper, Georgia in 2020 when she was hit. The accident caused injuries to her neck and back and aggravated a prior disc herniation that required spinal surgery.

TRENDING STORIES:

“We’re pleased the jury recognized the impact the severe injuries had on Ms. Callihan’s life,” said Morgan & Morgan attorney Robert Fickett. “She now experiences daily, recurrent pain that limits the activities of her daily life, including holding her grandchildren and walking her dog. I’m proud we were able to secure justice for our client and provide her with some peace of mind as she moves forward with her life.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Callihan’s attorneys initially declined Walmart’s highest settlement offer of $350,000.

Driver says insurance won't pay for repairs after video shows speeding car slamming into other cars





©2024 Cox Media Group