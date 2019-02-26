0 Woman says she could have been killed by road rage driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman told Channel 2 Action News she could have died after a road rage driver slammed on their brakes right in front of her.

Aside from the bruising on her leg and a seat belt burn on her neck, Hilary Dickinson walked away from the crash virtually unharmed.

"I’m having nightmares every night about it," she told Channel 2's Christian Jennings.

According to the DeKalb County police report, road rage caused the accident.

Dickinson said she was on Briarwood Road Friday afternoon, about to turn right onto the I-85 service road when she heard someone laying on their horn behind her.

"The person behind me got upset that I was taking a little while to take the right," Dickinson said.

Once she finally made the turn, Dickinson said a woman in a silver Jaguar sped past her, cut her off then slammed on the brakes, even though no other cars were around.

"So I swerved to avoid her car because I didn’t want to hit her car," she said. "That’s when I overcorrected my car, fishtailed for a second, my car went up the hill. Next thing I know, I was flipping around in my car."

Dickinson's car rolled several times, landing upside down.

"The smoke was in there and I’m like, this car is about to explode and I’m like help, help, and this man wrenched the door open," she said.

Police say the other driver took off.

"I think the thing that’s most upsetting is she did what she did saw what she saw and then drove away and I could have been dead," Dickinson said.

Dickinson said she hopes the driver of that Jaguar is watching.

"If she doesn’t feel like she can come forward. I forgive her. I forgive her for what she did. I understand being angry," Dickinson said.

Police couldn't say whether the other driver would face any charges if caught.

If you know anything about the accident, give DeKalb County police a call.



