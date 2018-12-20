0 Woman leads police on chase driving 100 mph going the wrong way, police said

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - It took some spike strips and two PIT maneuvers to stop a woman who led deputies on a high-speed chase in Coweta County.

The woman, Jennifer Ann Martin, 43, had a warrant for violating probation and investigators believe that’s why she took off when a deputy attempted to pull her over.

It happened on Dec. 12 around 8 p.m.

A deputy noticed Martin was driving with an expired tag. When they attempted to pull her over, she took off.

Investigators say she drove recklessly by passing other cars, she drove in the wrong lane speeding toward oncoming traffic, and reached speeds close to 100 mph.

TRENDING STORIES:

GSP troopers laid down spike strips, but they say Martin kept going although all her tires were losing air.

As she attempted to get on Interstate 85, a deputy performed a PIT maneuver.

It stopped the car for a bit, but Martin took off again. That’s when a trooper did a second PIT maneuver that finally stopped the woman.

When deputies ran Martin’s name through their system, they learned she had a warrant for violating probation. Now, between deputies and troopers, Martin is facing 11 more charges.

“She put other people’s lives at risk,” said Martin’s neighbor Wendy Kamp.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke to a few neighbors. They watched the video and can’t believe Martin went that far.

“Wow you’d figure in your 40’s you would have learned by now that you can’t outrun the police. Why would you risk it, what if you killed somebody, I'm sorry,” said Kamp.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.