Woman files lawsuit over sexual assault allegations at Douglas County Jail

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is suing the Douglas County Jail after she says she was sexually assaulted repeatedly by a former jail guard and became pregnant.

“Jane Doe” filed the federal lawsuit on June 23, accusing the sheriff’s office and jail leadership of failing to intervene.

In the lawsuit, Jane Doe said she made “several complaints about the humiliation, harassment, sexual abuse and torture she experienced at the hands of several corrections officers, but no action was taken.”

One of the defendants in the lawsuit is former jail officer Jayavierre Johnson, who was fired in December following an internal affairs investigation. Court records show that a grand jury indicted Johnson in March on four counts of sexual contact by an employee or agent in the first degree.

Jane Doe’s lawsuit seeks “compensatory, economic, consequential and special damages” as well as punitive damages from each defendant named in the lawsuit.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, who said it cannot comment on pending litigation.

After Johnson was fired in December, Sheriff Tim Pounds said he holds his department to a high level of commitment, integrity, and moral standards.

“This kind of behavior will not be tolerated,” said Pounds. “I want my employees and the public to know that we are committed to transparency, professionalism, and protecting the integrity of this office. I will not ‘put up with no foolishness,’ and I expect the same level of accountability from everyone that works here.”

