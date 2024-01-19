Woman charged in crash that killed Six Flags employee along park access road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Four months after a crash killed a Six Flags Over Georgia employee, police have charged a 27-year-old driver in her death.

Andrea Crook, 43, of Villa Rica, died in a crash that took place on an employee-only access road in October.

Cobb County police said Asia Hendricks was driving a 2004 Ford Econoline carrying Crook and other employees of the park. They were in the back cargo compartment of the van when it crashed.

Crook was thrown from the van after it made its way through a left, uphill curve on Harbor Way, according to Cobb investigators.

Officials said Crook sustained serious head injuries from the pavement. Both the park and local first responders provided care on-site and transported her to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

She later died from her injuries.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed this week that Hendricks now faces multiple charges connected to the deadly crash.

Warrants show that police charged the 27-year-old with one count of felony involuntary manslaughter and six counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct.

Six Flags Over Georgia sent Channel 2 Action News the following statement on Friday.

“Our hearts are broken over the tragic automobile accident that happened on an employee access road last year. We continue to provide support to those employees impacted.”

