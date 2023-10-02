Six Flags employee killed in ‘tragic automobile accident’ along park access road

AUSTELL, Ga. — A Six Flags employee has died after officials said she was seriously injured in a car accident.

The incident happened Sunday evening.

According to Six Flags Over Georgia, the employee was seriously injured in a car that took place on an employee-only access road.

Officials said, both the park and local first responders, provided care on-site and transported her to the hospital.

She later died from her injuries.

Six Flags Over Georgia Park sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News:

“Our hearts and our thoughts are extended to the family of the employee as well as all those impacted by this tragic automobile accident; we are heartbroken. Immediate support is being provided to those affected by the accident. The park will continue to provide full support and assistance to the Cobb County police as they investigate the accident.”

The woman’s age or identity has not been released. Officials have not said what led up to the accident.

