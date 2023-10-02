Iconic Krispy Kreme store to reopen more than 2 years after being burned down by arsonist

ATLANTA — The iconic midtown Atlanta Krispy Kreme store that fire investigators said was destroyed by arsonists just over two years ago, is set to reopen on Oct. 10.

Krispy Kreme has sat at the site at the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Argonne Street for more than six decades.

In Feb. 2021, the store was set on fire in the middle of the night and was destroyed. To add insult to injury, later that year in July, the store caught fire again.

Investigators said the initial fire was intentionally set and released a photo of a person of interest in the case, but to this day, no one has been arrested in the case.

After rebuilding a brand-new store, Krispy Kreme announced Monday that the rebuilt location will re-open on Oct. 10.

“We made a promise to the Ponce community and all of Atlanta and we’re delivering on it,” said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer. “Everyone has been so supportive during our bounce-back process and we’re thrilled to turn on the Hot Light. Our longstanding presence in Ponce is core to the community. Beginning Oct. 10, delicious, fresh Krispy Kreme doughnuts and all the happiness that comes with enjoying and sharing them will be back.”

The store has a long history in the midtown community dating back to the 1960s.

After Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme fed mourners by donating 150 dozen donuts to Atlanta churches.

The store was closed for two months in 2003 as it underwent a big renovation that included installing the conveyor belt to make their legendary fresh “Hot” doughnuts.

It almost closed a number of times throughout the years, which prompted former NBA superstar Shaquille O’Neal to buy the historic doughnut shop in 2016.

The current Krispy Kreme location is actually its second on Ponce.

“Krispy Kreme first came to Atlanta as strictly a wholesale store located on 451 Ponce de Leon Avenue and moved to its current location in 1965, where it began serving like an actual restaurant,” The Odyssey Online said in a 2016 article about the Atlanta mainstay.

The first Ponce location was only the eighth Krispy Kreme store ever built at that point.

Following the initial fire, O’Neal said “We will bounce back better than ever!”

The new shop is 4,000 square feet and will have new amenities such as an interior custom mural and plaque, a refurbished Krispy Kreme sign and more.

“I can’t wait to turn on the ‘Hot’ light. It’s gonna light up the whole neighborhood. Get ready, Ponce,” O’Neal said.

