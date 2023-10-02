Boyfriend arrested after DeKalb woman disappeared, body found over weekend

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Police have arrested a man in relation to a woman who vanished on Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Sunday, Brookhaven Police began their investigation into the disappearance of Aimee Lafakis, 48.

We’re speaking with investigators to learn the latest about this developing story for LIVE updates, starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

According to officials, Lafakis was reported missing by family members on Friday, Sept. 29.

She was last contacted at 2 a.m. on Friday.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Sunday, Brookhaven investigators were notified by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office that a woman’s body was found on Drowning Creek Road in Gwinnett County.

Officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the remains were of Lafakis.

Monday morning, Brookhaven investigators announced that they had interviewed multiple family members and individuals close to her.

Although the investigation is ongoing, authorities have arrested Brandon Wineinger due to the investigation but not directly relating to the disappearance of Lafakis.

According to jail records, Wineinger is facing charges of tampering with evidence, kidnapping, false statements or writings, and burglary.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0636 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Attention, drivers! There’s a new exit pattern from Ga. 400 to I-285 starting today

©2023 Cox Media Group