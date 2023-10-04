Popular Edgewood Avenue restaurant closing after 15 years

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta restaurant and nightlife spot is closing its doors at the end of October, according to an Instagram post.

Noni’s Neighborhood Trattoria on Edgewood Avenue is known for its sandwiches, pasta and meatballs.

The restaurant has been a staple in Sweet Auburn since 2008.

The owner of Noni’s, Matt Ruppert, and his husband now live in Amsterdam, which is part of the reason for its closure, according to the restaurant’s website.

Noni’s name comes from Ruppert’s grandmother.

“Thank you, Edgewood Avenue, you wild, lovable, dirty, magical street. You adopted us, and in time we became one of your own. You let us cram you with independent shops, throw festivals on you, dance all night on you, paint gorgeous wall murals on you, build a life on you. Always evolving, never boring, you kept us on our toes. We’re forever grateful...” the restaurant wrote in an Instagram post.

The restaurant will say farewell on Oct. 28, according to the site.

The restaurant is open every day of the week from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

