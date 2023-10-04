Man killed by train in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are investigating after a person was hit by a train.
On Tuesday, at 9:41 p.m., officers were called out to Chestnut Street and Broad Street about a person struck by a train.
When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the roadway.
Investigators with DeKalb’s Traffic Specialist Unit arrived at the scene to investigate.
There is no further information at this time.
