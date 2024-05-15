If you are facing medical debt, Clark Howard says this is how you can get it down, even forgiven

ATLANTA — Over 50 % of all debt sitting with third-party collection agencies is medical debt.
Channel 2 consumer adviser Clark Howard says in many cases that debt could have been forgiven by the provider.
Rene Coker’s cancer diagnosis is more than a physical burden. Like millions of others, it’s also a financial burden.
Even after insurance, Rene faced tens of thousands in medical bills.
“I make $14 an hour,” Rene said.
Clark tells us how she was able to get her debt forgiven and the steps you should take if you get sick and face huge medical bills, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
