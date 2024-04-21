Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says this app helps you save money when grocery shopping

ATLANTA — If you struggle to leave the grocery store without busting your budget there is an app for that.

Channel 2 Consumer Adviser Clark Howard says the coupon app Flipp is his go-to every time he shops.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The app allows users to see the sales from all different stores and not just traditional grocers.

It can be dollar stores, discount stores, or whatever is in your area.

TRENDING STORIES:

You’re able to see the local ads and go through them on your phone. And every time that Even if shoppers are not planning to go to five stores, the app shows the shopper if the items are on sale where the customer is shopping.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Metro Atlanta small business owner worries how much longer USPS delays will last

©2023 Cox Media Group