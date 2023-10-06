Drivers beware! This Georgia road is considered one of the most haunted roads in the country

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Have you experienced a spine-tingling event while traveling down a dark Georgia road?

In the spirit of the Halloween season, RV Trader surveyed drivers from across the country about their SPOOK-tacular stories and created a list of the most haunted roads in the country. One of them is right here in Georgia!

Savannah is considered one of the spookiest cities in the United States, with several attractions such as the Hamilton-Turner Inn, The Marshall House and The Pirates’ House.

Drivers told RV Trader that River Street is no exception, tormented by the spirits of those killed while working the docks.

According to Ghost City Tours, many dock workers were killed during the construction of these early docks and buildings. Even more were killed by simply working in dangerous conditions.

In addition to dock workers, slaves brought into Savannah worked at buildings along River Street following their trip from Africa. GCT said there are even the remains of shackles in some of the buildings along River Street and Bay Street.

GCT said the negative energy felt by these slaves and the atrocities they faced still cast a dark shadow on many locations on River Street.

Those who have walked River Street at night told RV Trader they saw individuals working quietly, not making a sound and vanishing into thin air, while others say vampires prowl the road.

If you walk into a store on River Street, chances are you will hear a ghost story or two regarding the weird happenings and history of the area.

