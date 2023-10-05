These are the 10 richest Georgians, according to Forbes

Do you know who the richest people in the Peach State are? Forbes has put out its annual list of the 400 richest people in the United States and 10 Georgians made the list.

This new list shows just how the tech titans, business moguls and restaurant founders of Georgia stack up against the rest of the country.

Topping the list of Georgia are the three members of the Chick-fil-A Cathy family, Bubba, Dan and Trudy -- they are all tied in the 76th spot with $9.7 billion each.

Home Depot founders, Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank, are ranked 89 and 118, respectively, with their $8.3 billion and $7.4 billion.

Cox Enterprises’ Jim Kennedy, has a net worth of $6.7 billion, making him the 156th richest American, according to Forbes.

Other Georgians making the list include:

, former chairman of Stryker Corp., is ranked 169 with a $5.7 billion net worth Dan Kurzius and Ben Chestnut, founders of Mailchimp, come in at 227 with $4.7 billion and 249 with $4.5 billion, respectively.

