Heavy law enforcement presence, bomb squad on Atlanta school campus after students evacuated

ATLANTA — There is a heavy law enforcement presence, including a bomb squad, on the campus of a northwest Atlanta school after students were evacuated.

Atlanta Public Schools confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that its police department and Atlanta police responded to the B.E.S.T. Academy/Coretta Scott King Young Women’s Leadership Academy off Northwest Drive.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene, where students were standing outside the building. The school campus has been evacuated.

Students are being taken to Douglas High School where parents have been asked to pick them up.

NewsChopper 2 spotted other agencies on the ground, including Fulton County police and Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

APS officials have not said what led to the police response.

We have a crew on the ground working to learn more for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

