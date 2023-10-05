Man stabbed to death after being chased through East Atlanta Village, police say

ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding a deadly stabbing.

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that officers received reports of a stabbing on Flat Shoals Avenue SE on Wednesday at 10:48 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to the investigation, the victim was in a dispute with two men when it escalated to a chase. Eventually, the men caught up with the victim, and one of them stabbed him.

No one has been taken into custody.

Authorities are still investigating.

