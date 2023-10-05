9-year-old dies after being hit by car in Fulton County neighborhood, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A child is dead after officials say he was hit by a car.

South Fulton police said around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the 9-year-old was standing in the middle of Creel Road when he was hit by the car.

The driver remained on scene with the child until police arrived.

Authorities said the child was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

The child’s identity has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

