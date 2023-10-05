Father and son arrested after leading deputies on 150 mph chase down I-85 in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son are behind bars after leading Coweta County deputies on a high-speed chase down Interstate 85.

Body cam video shows the intense moments on the road with speeds topping 150 mph.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It all began with a traffic stop on Saturday afternoon. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan was live on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. along I-85 where the chase ended.

Deputies spotted a car with a tinted tag, registered to an owner with an active warrant going south on I-85. They tried to stop the driver but he wouldn’t stop.

The driver, 21-year-old Monderrius Davis, got off the highway and drove into a neighborhood.

“In that area you have residents, you have subdivisions, stop signs, intersections, normal traffic lights, so a lot of people were in danger during that chase,” said Sgt. Toby Nix with Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis got back on I-85 going north and eventually, Georgia State Patrol joined the chase and performed a PIT maneuver to stop him.

There was another person in the car with Davis...his father, 39-year-old Derrius Davis.

Investigators said they also found a slew of marijuana and shrooms in the car, as well as a gun.

Both father and son were arrested.

TRENDING STORIES:

In Coweta, Nix said scenes like this are happening too often.

“We don’t want any pursuits,” said Nix. “But it does seem to be an increase.”

CCSO said they are committed to getting any suspected criminal in custody.

“The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is going to pursue you,” said Nix.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cobb County teacher arrested, charged with sexual assault

©2023 Cox Media Group