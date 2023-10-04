Community mourns beloved Cobb County high school band director who recently passed away

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — During his younger years, Madison Argo could often be seen on a field, proudly displaying his skills in front of roaring crowds of college football fans.

After he passed away suddenly, the Cobb County and Marietta community has come together to mourn the beloved band director, who taught at Wheeler High School.

“He was so talented. He was the drum major of our marching band at Auburn University,” said Jonathan Corona.

“He was among the very best graduates that we had of our band program here at Auburn. He was actually the drum major for historical games against Georgia,” Dr. Corey Spurlin, the Marching Band Director for Auburn University, said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

After graduation, Argo raised up the younger generation of bands, serving as a band director in Texas and most recently at Wheeler High School, in Cobb County.

Now, Argo’s students and loved ones are trying to wrap their minds around his sudden death. The cause of death remains unclear.

“He really loved his students he was always so proud of them, he spoke so highly of them,” Corona said.

“It’s unreal and I’m just going to miss him. Like I already do,” Lindsey Isley said.

TRENDING STORIES:

“He was so healthy. He was the healthiest person we knew,” said Corona.

Those who knew Argo well say his friendship was unmatched.

“You just never questioned whether or not Madison Argo loved you,” said Bradley McNeil.

“He never missed an opportunity just to call and catch up,” said Corona.

And it’s the way Argo made others feel, that friends say they will remember the most.

“He had Just this really awesome laugh, super infectious,” said Isley.

The Principal of Wheeler High School released this statement:

“Madison and I grew very close over the past year and half together. His love a music, travel, exercising and family were all things we had in common. The support he gave to our students and band community will be his legacy here at Wheeler. He will be greatly missed and will always have a place in my heart!,” said Wheeler Principal Paul Gillihan.

For those who want to help Argo’s family, a funeral expenses fundraiser was created online.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Newton County Board of Education names sole finalist for superintendent

©2023 Cox Media Group