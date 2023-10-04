Father and son arrested after chase on I-85 exceeding 150 mph ends with PIT maneuver crash

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A father and son were arrested after a high-speed chase by a deputy that reached speeds over 150 mph.

A Coweta County deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 85, but the driver sped away, exceeding 150 mph.

The sheriff’s office says the vehicle got off the interstate at the 28-mile marker exit and continued onto Highway 54, reaching speeds over 130 mph.

The vehicle then returned to I-85 going north.

Georgia State Patrol joined the chase and performed a PIT maneuver at mile marker 41.

Derrius Davis, 39, and Monderrius Davis, 21, were arrested.

Deputies say 31 small packages containing marijuana as well as 20 grams of mushrooms were located in the car.

Deputies also recovered a handgun from the car.

Derrius Davis is facing the following charges: possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm during commission of crime, fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding, reckless driving, passing on the shoulder of the roadway, and possession of marijuana with intent.

Monderrius Davis is charged with possession of a Schedule 1 drug (THC oil).

Derrius Davis (left) and Monderrius Davis (right) (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

