Ga. man celebrating 25th anniversary on vacation in Mexico brain dead after heart attack

A Georgia man who was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary to his wife while on vacation has been declared brain dead after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Brandon Baxter and his wife, Misty, were in Mexico when he became ill, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Misty was alone in a foreign country while her husband was treated in a hospital that was not suited to properly care for his critical condition,” family members said on GoFundMe. “Unable to communicate with anyone at the hospital due to the language barrier, Misty reached out to family and friends who thankfully, were able to quickly gather $18,000.00 to hire Air Evac International to evacuate Brandon from Mexico and transport him to Cleveland Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.”

Despite efforts to save him, Brandon Baxter was pronounced brain-dead. He currently remains on life support as doctors work to donate his organs.

The community is now rallying around Misty Baxter, who was a special needs teacher in Hiram and now teaches third grade. Her husband was the primary provider for the family.

“Teaching is her passion and she looks forward to being back in the classroom as soon as she’s ready to take that step,” family members said. “Being with her students and doing what she loves to do, and what she was meant to do, will surely help her with the healing process.”

According to the GoFundMe, Brandon Baxter didn’t have life insurance. The family hopes to raise $100,000 for his funeral expenses.

