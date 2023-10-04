Social Security reviewing overpayment policies, procedures following Channel 2 investigation

ATLANTA — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that it is reviewing its overpayment procedures and policies following a Channel 2 Action News investigation that showed people here in Georgia and across the US who received disability payments were getting letters out of the middle of nowhere from the federal government demanding thousands, or even tens of thousands of dollars.

The letters were from the Social Security Administration trying to get back billions of dollars it says it should not have ever paid.

In most of these cases, the recipients had no way to know their Social Security payments were wrong, and in some cases, it was the government’s mistake.

In a news release issued Wednesday, SSA said it is now looking at its policy and procedures regarding overpayments and claimed there is misinformation about the amount that SSA is trying to recover.

“Despite our high accuracy rates, I am putting together a team to review our overpayment policies and procedures to further improve how we serve our customers,” said Kilolo Kijakazi, Acting Commissioner of Social Security. “I have designated a senior official to work out of the Office of the Commissioner to lead the team and report directly to me.”

In the release, the agency said:

“There is misinformation in the media claiming that the Social Security Administration is attempting to collect $21 billion. This figure was derived from the total amount of overpayments that have occurred over the history of the programs. Each person’s situation is unique, and the agency handles overpayments on a case-by-case basis. In particular, if a person doesn’t agree that they’ve been overpaid, or believes the amount is incorrect, they can appeal. If they believe they shouldn’t have to pay the money back, they can request that the agency waive collection of the overpayment. There’s no time limit for filing a waiver.”

Despite the positive news from SSA on Wednesday, there is no indication of any immediate relief for people like Matt and Kristen Cooper, who have spent the past five years trying to rebuild their lives for their two young children.

“It’s hard to actually heal and get better when you have to keep revisiting this. The worst day of your life,” Matt Cooper said.

In 2018, Matt Cooper was shot between the eyes while on duty as a Covington police officer.

Kristin Cooper agrees, “It just feels like we’ve been failed.”

Social Security payments for Matt and the kids, along with workers’ compensation, are now a big part of the monthly budget.

Kristen switched to teaching part-time.

Then, the Coopers received a letter from Social Security this year saying the Cooper children are being overpaid.

“Every decision that we made for our family was based on the benefits that we were supposed to receive,” Kristen Cooper said.

But now, Social Security is demanding the Coopers repay $30,000 and is cutting the children’s monthly payments from about $900 to just $150.

“You think you grieved and then situations like this come up and it just brings back a level of anger and just the need to protect my family,” Matt Cooper said.

The Coopers are not alone. In a Channel 2 Action News investigation that aired last month, we know from agency audits that there are at least hundreds of thousands of people, and maybe even millions, in similar situations.

“Social Security is committed to working with people if they seek to appeal or to explore potential repayment options and waivers when allowed by law,” SSA said in a news release.

The Social Security Administration declined our request for an interview for our investigation, but sent a statement then saying they are required by law to recover these payments and “while staffing losses and resource constraints have challenged our service delivery, our payment accuracy rates remain very high.”

Families can appeal the decisions after their appeal was rejected.

The Coopers are now applying for a waiver.

