TODAY AT 5: Hundreds of thousands of families are facing unexpected bills from government

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News consumer investigator Justin Gray found the Social Security Administration is trying to get back billions of dollars it says it should never have paid.

Matt and Kristen Cooper have spent the past five years trying to rebuild their lives for their two young children.

[HAVE A STORY FOR 2 INVESTIGATES?: Submit your tip here]

In 2018, Matt Cooper was shot between the eyes while on duty as a Covington police officer.

“It’s hard to actually heal and get better when you have to keep revisiting this. The worst day of your life,” Matt Cooper said.

Kristin Cooper agrees.

“It just feels like we’ve been failed,” she said.

MORE STORIES FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

Social Security payments for Matt and the kids, along with workers’ compensation, are now a big part of the monthly budget.

Recently the family was told they’re on the hook for $30,000 in overpayments.

Today on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m., agency insiders talk about the reasons for the overpayments, and an attorney who’s dealt with these cases breaks down why some people are on the hook for them even when the government was at fault.

IN OTHER NEWS:

This elderly woman says pushy salesman ended up charging her $98K for new roof She said she was never shown a contract or interest rate for the financing but was pushed to sign her name on an electronic device.





©2023 Cox Media Group