Controversial real estate company files for bankruptcy following series of Channel 2 investigations

ATLANTA — Just days after we reported that members of the U.S. Senate were pressing a real estate company for answers about its 40-year listing agreements, Channel 2 Action News has learned that the company has now filed for bankruptcy.

Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has reported on MV Realty for more than a year now about its 40-year listing agreements.

This is what the company was doing: You would sign a contract with the company to get a small check now but a big penalty later – 3% of the value of your home – if you don’t use them to sell your house.

On Friday, the company filed under Chapter 11 for bankruptcy.

A law passed earlier this year in the General Assembly essentially put an end to controversial contracts in Georgia, but that’s not the end of the problems – the law only affects new contracts.

Even after the state passed the bill that bans the liens for future agreements, thousands of homeowners are still bound by the old 40-year listing agreements they signed.

Just this month, three U.S. Senate committee chairmen sent MV Realty a letter, writing that although MV Realty “temporarily suspended” new enrollment, it continues to advertise the homeowner benefit program on its website.

“We are concerned by MV Realty’s practices for the homeowners already enrolled in the program and the potential for future harm if HBP enrollment resumes,” the letter said.

Since our series of Channel 2 Action News investigations first exposed the problems with MV Realty, six state attorneys general have taken legal action, and 16 states, including Georgia, have enacted new legislation targeting the company’s controversial contracts and liens.

MV Realty said in a previous statement that they remain “confident the Homeowner Benefit Program fully complies with the law and benefits consumers who select MV Realty as their listing agent. We will fully cooperate with the committees involved and provide a fulsome response to each request the Senators outlined.”

MV Realty said it is not currently signing people up for 40-year listings.

It’s the Georgia attorney general who could take action to terminate people who have already signed like Terrie Farr.

Gray checked back with the AG’s office recently. They said this is still an open and active AG investigation.

Governor signs new law tied to Channel 2 investigations into controversial real estate deals At our last check, MV Realty had well over 3,000 liens filed with court clerks across Georgia. With this new law, it’s now illegal for MV to file any more.

