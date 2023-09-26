Homeowner says dump truck filled with gravel crashed into his house, causing major damage

ATLANTA — Scottie Dennis says he’s been left to pick up the pieces after a dump truck crashed into his northwest Atlanta home.

“It could have been fatal,” Dennis said.

Dennis told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that in August he ordered to have 16 tons of gravel delivered to his home for a yard project. He says as the truck driver began unloading the gravel, things went wrong.

“The driver said that his brakes gave out and he was unable to control the dump truck, and that’s how he ended up slamming into my property here,” Dennis said.

Dennis says the truck driver told police he had insurance under Progressive. But days later Progressive sent Dennis a letter telling him they were unable to find valid coverage for this driver, and they wouldn’t be paying for repairs.

“It angers me that you would put a person out on the road without proper credentials,” Dennis said.

Channel 2 Action News learned the landscaping company, Nature’s Supply Center, hired the driver to deliver the gravel. When Lincoln asked the owner if he knew the driver did not have insurance, the owner said he’d been advised by his attorney to not comment.

The owner of the dump truck confirmed with Channel 2 Action News that he was the driver involved in this accident. He said he also did not want to comment.

Dennis, who is a disabled veteran and living on a fixed income, says he does not want to pay a $5,000 deductible for an accident he did not cause.

“I think it’s shameful and very unprofessional that you would allow a driver to drive that type of vehicle without checking to make sure they have the proper driving credentials,” he said.

